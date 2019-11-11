ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Six students suffered minor injuries after an Orange County school bus carrying 21 students was involved in a crash on Monday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened along Millinockett Lane and Smathers Avenue in Orlando, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

The students were taken to Advent Health East Hospital, according to the agency.

The 26-year-old driver, Ashley Rodriguez, of the four-door 2014 Honda car involved in the crash and her 1-year-old son were not hurt, stated authorities.

At around 8:10 a.m., the school bus driven by Luz Torres, 43, tried to turn left onto Smathers Avenue when Rodriguez tried to pass the school bus on the left when the crash happened, stated the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency has not released any detailed information.