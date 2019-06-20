ORLANDO, Fla. — Two suspects are on the loose after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was dragged 100 feet during a confrontation Thursday morning at State Road 50 in Orlando.

Trooper hospitalized with minor injuries

Driver, passenger in fleeing car not caught

Investigation is ongoing

The unidentified FHP trooper was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

The trooper attempted to pull over a westbound 2014 Toyota Corolla on State Road 50 (Colonial Drive) just west of Orange Avenue at 3 a.m.

A train was passing at the time, forcing the Corolla to stop at the train tracks.

"The male driver of the vehicle immediately exited the vehicle and fled on foot, while a passenger remained in the vehicle," Montes said in a statement.

The trooper chased the driver.

"The driver eventually returned to the Corolla, where the trooper attempted to physically detain him," stated Montes in a news release

The passenger slid behind the wheel and tried to drive away, dragging both the trooper and the original driver, Montes said.

The original driver got back into the vehicle. The trooper "disengaged," Montes said.

Troopers do not have the Corolla, but they know who the owner is and they are trying to find that person right now.

The occupants are not in custody.

Troopers are looking for a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with the Florida tag of JDF-D72.



Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP at 407-737-2213.

Troopers are looking for a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with a Florida Tag “JDFD72” in connection with dragging a trooper on a traffic stop this morning on Colonial Drive. Trooper is OK. If you see this vehicle call FHP at 407-737-2213. pic.twitter.com/YXczZbCJl2 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 20, 2019

An investigation is ongoing.