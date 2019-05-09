KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man was killed Wednesday night as she was attempting to cross a road in Kissimmee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 11:25 p.m., Loretta Barber was driving her 2019 KIA SUV going eastbound on U.S. 192 in the right through lane, stated the FHP.

Angel Pagan was trying to cross U.S. 192 in the crosswalk at Liberty Commons Boulevard from south to north when he was struck by the front of the SUV, confirmed the FHP.

Pagan, a 60-year-old Kissimmee resident, was taken to the Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he died, stated the FHP.

The 59-year-old Orlando driver was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt, according to officials.

The FHP stated that it does not believe this was an alcohol-related incident and that the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the FHP at 407-737-2213.