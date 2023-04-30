LONG BEACH, Calif. — Southwest Airlines has unveiled a new Hawaii-themed aircraft livery to mark the start of its fifth year servicing the Aloha State.

The Dallas-based carrier introduced “Imua One” at a dedication ceremony in Long Beach Airport, one of eight mainland gateways where the airline offers nonstop service to the islands.

“When we dedicate an airplane, it’s not only a symbol of gratitude, but also of a promise we’ve made,” said Bob Jordan, president and chief executive officer at Southwest Airlines, in a release. “Hawaii welcomed Southwest with warm aloha, and we approached serving the people of Hawaii with an earnest desire to connect them with important moments, places, and the people who matter most in their lives. We’ve grown since our first arrival on the Islands four years ago, to 90 departures a day, thanks to the support of Island communities.”

The livery features eight elements representing Hawaiian cultural concepts and stars for each of the five airports in Hawaii that Southwest serves — Honolulu, Lihue, Kahului, Kona and Hilo.

The design also shows six paddlers in an outrigger and six turtles in two groups of three, representing harmony and balance.

The aircraft took 17 days to paint and used more than 92 gallons of paint and primer.

On the inside of the aircraft, passengers will also notice a significant change. Imua One is the first Southwest aircraft with in-seat power available in every seat of the Boeing 737 Max 8.

The airline has been under scrutiny for the last few months. On April 18, Southwest had to “pause” all of its departures nationwide due to a “technical glitch.” The move followed an internal scheduling software problem that caused holiday flight travel chaos late last year. Some 16,000 flights were canceled in the ensuing meltdown.

Southwest offers nonstop flights to the Hawaiian Islands from several California cities, including Long Beach, Oakland, Sacramento, San Jose, Los Angeles (LAX) and San Diego. The airline also flies to Hawaii from Las Vegas and Phoenix.