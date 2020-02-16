DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s one of racing’s biggest days and Sunday, the world’s eyes are on Daytona Beach.

Daytona 500 sold out for 5th year in a row

President Trump is the grand marshal

LIVE UPDATES: Daytona 500 Traffic and News From our Reporters

Thousands of race fans are filling up the Daytona International Speedway, excited for the Daytona 500, and also for President Donald Trump's visit.

The 62nd annual race is sold out for the fifth year in a row, not hard to believe when you see the dedicated fans pouring into the speedway in the morning, hours ahead of the race.

Things are getting moving here at Daytona International Speedway as crews get all set up here for the Daytona 500 later on today. Fans out here are excited, some have been partying since last night @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/mDJSVt9qHq — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) February 16, 2020

Visitors to the Daytona International Speedway are coming from all 50 states and from 48 countries.

As fans hit the gas on caffeine, crews are revving up their own engines in a different way, and dedicated fans are staking out the garages, hoping to see their favorite racing teams.

"Wouldn’t say the biggest but I’m probably up there with it,” said Dean Leman from White Bear Lake, MN.

Outside the garages, he's watching carefully for his favorite driver.

“The car behind me, 24,” Leman said, referring to racer William Byron's car.

Snapping photos of the crew working on the car, Leman is decked out in everything "24", including his hat.

"I’ve been with the 24 basically since I can remember, back with the [Jeff] Gordon days," Leman said.

With Byron at 24’s wheel now, Leman said he's easy to root for.

People are pouring in now to the different crews out here at the speedway! They’ll be competing for a purse of than $23-million at the 62nd annual Daytona 500 this year @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/G6I7804I6y — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) February 16, 2020

“Well, he’s always toward the front,” Leman said.

While it’s not his first racing rodeo here in Daytona, he and his fiancé find it easy to trade Minnesota’s snowplows for the speedway.

“We love coming down here from -10,” he said.

Leman's ready to see Byron heat up the track, hopeful he’ll take home a win for 24 at the 500. And this won't be Leman's last Daytona 500.

“We’re getting married here within the next couple years and we’re going to be back of course for the honeymoon,” Leman said.

When the Daytona 500 race gets going, it will be President Donald Trump serving as the Grand Marshal. That means he gets the honor of saying those famous words, "Start your engines", an honor many here are excited for.

"Yeah, no question," said Chip Wile, president of Daytona International Speedway. "To have our commander in chief here to issue the most famous words in NASCAR is something we're really proud of. For him to recognize the Daytona 500 as one of the largest sporting events in the world and wanting to come be a part of today is something we're truly proud of.

"So we'll see how his trip goes, I feel really confident we've planned a really great program for him and he'll get to enjoy the start of the 62nd annual Daytona 500."​