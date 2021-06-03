KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — SpaceX and NASA are prepping for a Thursday afternoon resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Liftoff is scheduled for 1:29 p.m. ET, at Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

The 45th Weather Squadron is giving a 60% chance of weather favorability for the launch.

If the launch gets pushed back, the next chance is for Friday, June 4, at 1:03 p.m. ET, stated both SpaceX and NASA.

Onboard for the launch are science experiments, new solar arrays to power future work, plus, supplies and equipment for the International Space Station crew, stated NASA.



After the rocket’s stage separation, the first stage will land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The second stage carrying the supplies will autonomously dock with the ISS on Saturday, June 5.

