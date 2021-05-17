CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An issue with the liquid oxygen supply system has forced a 24-hour delay in the Atlas V rocket launch that had been scheduled for Monday, Launch Director Steve Huff announced.

What You Need To Know An Atlas V launch has been delayed for 24 hours, officials said



The rocket is carrying a missile detection satellite for the U.S. Space Force



RELATED: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center

The launch could be attempted again at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, United Launch Alliance announced.

Launch Director Steve Huff has announced that we will not continue with countdown operations today. Another launch attempt will be possible in 24 hours, with tomorrow's target liftoff time at 1:31pmEDT (1731 UTC).https://t.co/G1bRZZZ1gx pic.twitter.com/U2rK5ryWnJ — ULA (@ulalaunch) May 17, 2021

Earlier in the day, an unplanned hold was inserted at T-minus 1 hour, 35 minutes because of a chill-down issue, ULA said on Twitter.

An unplanned hold is being inserted into the #AtlasV countdown while the launch team examines an issue getting chilldown conditioning completed for the Centaur liquid oxygen system. — ULA (@ulalaunch) May 17, 2021

A team is at Space Launch Complex-41 for hands-on troubleshooting with the liquid oxygen supply system.

ULA hopes to send up the SBIRS GEO-5 missile detection and early warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

Earlier in the day, the launch window opening had been delayed to 1:42 p.m. ET from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It was moved back a few minutes from the original launch time of 1:35 p.m. "to ensure the launch does not pass too close to an object already in space," ULA said Monday.

All systems are "go" here at the Atlas Spaceflight Operations Center and at the Space Launch Complex-41 pad as we count down to today's #AtlasV launch of #SBIRS GEO-5 at 1:35pmEDT (1735 UTC). https://t.co/G1bRZZZ1gx pic.twitter.com/pwWW83kwku — ULA (@ulalaunch) May 17, 2021

Just two days ago, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, carrying another cluster of Starlink satellites.

Spectrum News will provide live coverage of the Atlas V launch when it occurs, and you can watch it here or on our app's live stream.