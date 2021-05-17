CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An issue with the liquid oxygen supply system has forced a 24-hour delay in the Atlas V rocket launch that had been scheduled for Monday, Launch Director Steve Huff announced.

The launch could be attempted again at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, United Launch Alliance announced.

Earlier in the day, an unplanned hold was inserted at T-minus 1 hour, 35 minutes because of a chill-down issue, ULA said on Twitter.

A team is at Space Launch Complex-41 for hands-on troubleshooting with the liquid oxygen supply system.

ULA hopes to send up the SBIRS GEO-5 missile detection and early warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

Earlier in the day, the launch window opening had been delayed to 1:42 p.m. ET from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It was moved back a few minutes from the original launch time of 1:35 p.m. "to ensure the launch does not pass too close to an object already in space," ULA said Monday.

Just two days ago, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, carrying another cluster of Starlink satellites.

