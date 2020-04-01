ORLANDO, Fla. — In a time of social distancing and everyone at home, many domestic violence advocacy centers are seeing a drop in hotline calls and there might be cause for concern, some say.

With the abuser right there, it is hard to call a hotline

As more people are staying home now, it is harder to put an emergency call in.

That is why many advocacy centers have been pushing its social media accounts, letting people know they have options if they do not feel safe to call a hotline with their abuser right there.

In Orange County, hotline calls to the Harbor House of Central Florida in February and March had been going up day to day, compared to last year.

However, after the stay-at-home order went into effect on Thursday, calls went from 29 that day to as few as seven on Saturday.

“Isolation is the abuser’s best friend. And this is prime for them to be able to keep and hold their family hostage. And a lot of us may not even know because of the fact there is a shelter-in-place,” said Michelle Sperzel, the CEO of the Harbor House.

Sperzel said another added consequence of all of this is they are getting more calls from people in Georgia and North Carolina.

People now seeking shelter because the virus has closed down their shelters.