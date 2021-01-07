House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday joined with Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in urging President Donald Trump’s Cabinet members to remove him from office using the 25th Amendment and threatened a second impeachment if they don’t.

A day after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as members of Congress met to certify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, Pelosi (D-CA) called Trump “a very dangerous person who should not continue in office” and called the matter an “emergency of the highest magnitude.”

Wednesday's rioting, which immediately followed a nearby rally where Trump urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, left property damaged and four people dead, as lawmakers were rushed to safety outside of their chambers.

“Yesterday the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” Pelosi said. “The gleeful desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our nation’s history, instigated by the president of the United States.

“In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment. If the vice president and Cabinet do not act, the Congress may move forward with impeachment. That is the overwhelming sentiment of my calls — and the American people, by the way.”

Biden will replace Trump in the White House on Jan. 20, but the House speaker said she’s still concerned that the current president could do harm to the nation in his final two weeks on the job.

“While it’s only 13 days left, any day can be a horror show for America,” she said.

The 25th Amendment allows for the president to be removed from his office if he is unable to perform his duties. It requires approval from the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members or another body authorized by Congress. House Democrats have introduced a bill to create a commission to consider the 25th Amendment, but the legislation would have to pass by a veto-proof majority before being enacted, leaving the Cabinet as the only avenue for now.

Pelosi said Vice President Mike Pence, who would assume the presidency if Trump is ousted, has been informed about her and Schumer’s wishes and she expects to have an answer from him soon.

Pelosi also said “justice will be done to those who carried out these acts, which were acts of sedition and acts of cowardice.”

“To those whose purpose it was to deter our responsibility, you have failed,” she said. “You did not divert the Congress from our solemn constitutional purpose to validate an overwhelming election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president of the United States. Despite the desecration of our Capitol, we upheld, in front of the country and the world, the bedrock principle that the people are sovereign and they hold the power to choose their leaders through the ballot, rejecting this attempted coup on the part of President Trump and his supporters.”

The House speaker said “accountability is also needed for Republicans in Congress who promoted the extreme conspiracy theories that provoked the violence, encouraged the mob and, after the desecration of the Capitol, went back to the House floor and continued to push the falsehoods that underpinned this assault on our democracy.”

“These Republicans abdicated their oath of office that was taken just three days prior to protect the American people and to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Pelosi said.

Trump and his allies have made false claims that widespread fraud cost him the election.