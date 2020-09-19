WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, even though it’s an election year.

The Republican Senate leader issued a statement Friday night, about an hour and a half after the Supreme Court announced the liberal justice’s death from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

New statement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who says "President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate." pic.twitter.com/tOQ2WikTqB — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) September 19, 2020

"In the last midterm before election before Justice Scalia's death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president's second term," McConnell's statement read. "We kept our promise."

"By contrast," McConnell added, "Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise."

As of September, the U.S. Senate has confirmed over 200 federal judges nominated by President Trump.

When conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, also an election year, McConnell refused to act on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill the opening. The seat remained vacant until after Trump’s surprising presidential victory.

After the death of Scalia, Trump ended up nominating Neil Gorsuch, who was confirmed to the court.

A number of lawmakers have called for McConnell to not bring a Trump nominee to the Senate floor until after the election, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI).

I have a very simple message for Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell tonight. The best and only way to honor the life’s work of Justice Ginsburg, a giant of a jurist, is to honor her fervent final wish that she not be replaced until a new president is installed. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 19, 2020

Schumer's statement echoed McConnell's words after the death of Justice Scalia: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

The 2020 election is 46 days away.

McConnell had earlier said he would move to confirm a Trump nominee if there were a vacancy this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.