Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

The Supreme Court announced her passing in a statement issued Friday.

JUST IN - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87. Here is a statement from court: pic.twitter.com/1GOtgTnM85 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) September 18, 2020

In the statement, Chief Justice John Roberts said that, "our nation lost a jurist of historic stature."

"Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice," Roberts added.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers.

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.

She resisted calls by liberals to retire during Barack Obama’s presidency at a time when Democrats held the Senate and a replacement with similar views could have been confirmed.

Instead, President Donald Trump will almost certainly try to push Ginsburg’s successor through the Republican-controlled Senate — and move the conservative court even more to the right.

I have a very simple message for Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell tonight. The best and only way to honor the life’s work of Justice Ginsburg, a giant of a jurist, is to honor her fervent final wish that she not be replaced until a new president is installed. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 19, 2020

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was appointed to the court in 1993 by President Clinton, becoming just the second female justice in history.

As the anchor of the court’s so-called liberal wing, she became known for her fiery dissents and attracted a devoted following on the left, earning the nickname Notorious RBG. Ginsburg’s iconic status only grew with age, as she was celebrated for her grit, longevity, and historic role in advancing women’s rights.

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true trailblazer. Not only did she rise to the pinnacle of a male-dominated field, she also built her career fighting the type of gender discrimination she herself had faced.

"Over the course of a lifetime in her pioneering work in behalf of the women of this country, she has compiled a truly historic record of achievement in the finest traditions of American law and citizenship," Clinton said in 1993 when he announced her nomination.

There are people who have an outsized impact on this world.



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was such a person.



Her unwavering commitment to justice for all is her living legacy.



Rest In Peace. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg had already made her mark as a crusading attorney, winning five of the six gender discrimination cases she argued before the Supreme Court. She was appointed a federal judge by President Jimmy Carter in 1980.

On the Supreme Court, she struck more blows for women’s rights.

She authored the landmark 1996 opinion allowing women into the male-only Virginia Military Institute. One of her dissenting opinions was the impetus for the first piece of legislation signed by President Obama, the Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true giant, an American hero and a warrior for justice. Our country mourns her loss deeply—we must honor her by carrying on her legacy of fairness and equality. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) September 19, 2020

Born in 1933, Ginsburg attended James Madison High School, whose famous alumni also include Senators Charles Schumer and Bernie Sanders.

At Cornell, she met her husband Bruce. They had their first child not long before she enrolled at Harvard Law School, where she was one of just 9 women in a class of more than 500.

Ginsburg’s encounters with discrimination in her early career drove her towards advocacy and she eventually founded the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU.

During her early years on the bench, Ginsburg developed a reputation as a moderate consensus-builder. She even later developed a close friendship with conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

But over time, as she grew more vocal in her dissents, she became a hero of the political left, seen as a bulwark against the court’s conservative wing. The Internet spawned a nickname, the "Notorious RBG," that took hold in pop culture.

She did commit a misstep in 2016 when she bashed then-candidate Donald Trump, calling him a faker, in comments she later said she regretted.

Ginsburg kept up her famously rigorous workout routine, even as she suffered a number of health scares. She endured several bouts with cancer but, undeterred, sometimes participated in arguments from her hospital bed.

Through it all, she was guided by her vision of equality.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg became a legend in her own time, and a legend she’ll remain far beyond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.