ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina said he accepts his deputies’ union’s decision to rescind their endorsement for his upcoming re-election.

"The changes I have instituted at the sheriff's office might have been the impetus of this decision. If that's the case, I accept that," Sheriff Mina said in a statement to Spectrum News. "I have made difficult decisions and have levied harsh discipline for policy violations, including terminating deputies for excessive force."

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93 represents more than 1,200 Orange County sheriff's deputies. Union leaders have grown more vocal in their public criticism in recent months.

A week ago, the union released the results of a 16-question survey, where the union board says it found broadly that members feel they do not have the full support of Sheriff Mina.

FOP 93 says of the 674 survey responses, they found:

88.7 percent believe the sheriff's Office would not support them if involved in a "Use of Force" situation

72 percent believe that support from captains or higher is poor or very poor

67.3 percent believe Sheriff Mina has not delivered on campaign promises or has gone against his own promises

In a statement released to Spectrum News Wednesday, the union said those campaign promised included raising pay to the level of Orlando's police department of better, and other issues the members care about.

"Since the time of that endorsement, nearly 11 months ago, Sheriff Mina has not followed the “progressive discipline” policy, followed recommendations from the Administrative Review Captain or Discipline Appeals Board, nor has he sought input from the FOP on policy changes. Sheriff Mina has continually made unilateral decisions, not in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, which has negatively impacted our members."

In a recent interview with Spectrum News, Mina said he stands behind his deputies and staff, while also holding them accountable.

"The men and women of the Orange County Sheriff's Office, they go out every single day and risk their lives for this community and they have the most complex and difficult jobs in the world, and they do a great job of it. And they are feeling a little underappreciated and a little vilified, so it's up to me to do a better job to ensure they're getting everything they need," Sheriff Mina said.

Part of that need included lifting restrictions on use of patrol vehicles and six days of administrative leave to each deputy.

"The FOP 93 Executive Board of Directors and I appreciate the sheriff's effort to lift morale which is at an all-time low," union president Jeff Stinson wrote in a statement on Facebook . "The offering of additional incentives to our members is appreciated, but I can't help but think of these things as simply 'ornamental' in nature."

While Mina may have now lost the endorsement of his union, his campaign says he continues to have favorable support from the community and endorsements from others.

Mina has earned endorsements from various state and federal lawmakers as well as NBA hall of famer, and former Orlando Magic star, Shaquille O'Neal.

Sheriff Mina was elected nearly two years ago after four years as chief at Orlando Police Department.

While Mina says his short tenure has improved community relations and reduced crime, frustration in the ranks adds pressure to his campaign for re-election.

Four people are challenging Mina for the sheriff job in a closed August 18 Democratic primary.

There are two write-in candidates, but no Republicans, meaning Democrats are lined up to have the sole task for picking the next sheriff August 18, not in November.

The candidates for Orange County sheriff are:

All five have offered their views on how they plan to reform OCSO if elected. They agree it begins with holding staff accountable and building relations with the community.

In the coming weeks, Spectrum News is dedicated to covering the race of Orange County Sheriff and the five candidates, including their stance on crucial issues and their ideas.