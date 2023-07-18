MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It’s a story Spectrum News 13 is continuing to uncover. The Mount Dora City mayor called for the city manager’s resignation, saying she believes he’s disrespectful to city employees, blaming him for the high turnover. It’s something the city manager denies.

The conversation continues Tuesday at the Mount Dora City Hall at 6 p.m.

The community is expecting to learn more about the next steps after the council voted 5 to 1 last month to reach out to consulting firms, determining the cost of bringing in someone to assist with this quote “conflict resolution.”

This has been an ongoing debacle within the city government since May. That’s when Mayor Crissy Stile called for City Manager Patrick Comiskey’s resignation. However, she didn’t have the council’s support to fire Comiskey.

Spectrum News 13 talked exclusively with the mayor last month about why she continues bringing this issue forward to the council and how she believes the internal investigation is in the city manager’s favor.

“I don’t think many employees are going to come forward with honest reviews of the city manager. It’s a hard thing to do. You do risk some pushback, blowback for your career,” said Stile.

She said business is running per usual, even with the internal investigation going on. However, she mentions the importance of taking care of the issue soon.

“I’m fearful the city manager does have a lot of power. He does have the power to spend money, taxpayer dollars on things…maybe council wouldn’t agree with if there was more communication. We could make better decisions together. In that regard, what I’m doing could hurt that and for that I’m sorry. But at the same time, I’m not so sorry that I wish I didn’t do this. Because it’s more important to me that our employees feel like they can be comfortable in their jobs,” said Stile.

Spectrum News 13 asked Comiskey for comment, but he denied an interview and comment at the time. However, during the last city council meeting, this is what he had to say.

“I had an attack made against my name, my reputation, with an effort to try to take away my livelihood and my career,” said Comiskey.

During the last city council meeting, discussions centered around a proposal to bring in a third-party consultant to help resolve the situation. One council member said he supports the idea, as long as that consultant is not brought in to do more digging.