FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — We are now officially in hurricane season. Spectrum News 1 is taking a look at the impact these weather events have made on our state.

In the Sandhills, Gregory Shinn, a course manager for the zipline course at ZipQuest, says due to his past history, he always stays weather-aware.

ZipQuest in Fayetteville was hit hard by Hurricane Matthew in 2016



Arborists conducted ultrasounds on the course trees to make sure they were structurally sound

During Hurricane Matthew, the zipline course was underwater.

"It just took a while to really compute how that's possible. It wasn't just the creek that was flooded. It was all of the land that you could possibly see with your naked eye," Shinn said.

Arborists came out after the storm to conduct ultrasounds on the trees to make sure they were still structurally sound after the hurricane.

“And until it hits you in person, you're just unaware and oblivious to how serious it can really be," Shinn said.

Hurricane Matthew hit the Carolinas on October 8, 2016.

The course shut down for two weeks in the aftermath.

