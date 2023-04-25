ORLANDO, Fla. — The race back to the moon is poised to take another giant leap as a company from Tokyo, Japan, aims to land a privately funded lander on the surface of the moon on Tuesday afternoon.

What You Need To Know The HAKUTO-R lunar lander spent the last 5 months traveling to the moon



ispace launched its first lunar mission atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in December



The lander is carrying several payloads, including the first lunar rover for the UAE



The HAKUTO-R lunar lander launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida back in mid-December 2022 and has been coasting towards the moon in the months since. This is the first mission for ispace, which was founded in 2010.

In the run-up to launch, ispace founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada spoke with Spectrum News about the excitement of this opportunity.

“I’m very excited for this moment and my team as well. It’s a very surreal moment opening the door for the new commercial industry in this area,” Hakamada said. “And we are very proud we are going to be the first to land on the moon as a private company.”

The lander carries with it a host of payloads, including a small rover from the United Arab Emirates and a transforming robot from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Unlike future Artemis human missions heading to the moon’s south pole, the ispace mission is set to touch down on the northern end of the moon in an area called the “Atlas Crater.”

Back in 2019, the Israeli organization SpaceIL and the Israeli Space Agency tried to land the first private lander on the moon but failed. ispace is hoping to successfully deliver its lander with a soft touchdown to begin a suite of research.

The company stated earlier this month that if conditions change, it will have three alternative landing sites and backup landing dates that run through May 3. However, as of Tuesday morning, they were confident in their primary target landing site and timing.

