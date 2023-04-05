The knives are sharpened, pans sizzling, and students at Wekiva High are ready to go for the gold. For the first time in Orange County Public Schools history, the district will be represented at nationals for the ProStart Culinary Team Competition.

What You Need To Know Culinary students qualified for two national competitions, the ProStart competition and the NASA HUNCH



Wekiva High’s culinary program is the most extensive in the Orange County school district



The program features a chef’s kitchen, pastry kitchen, pizza oven and restaurant-grade equipment



Data from the Department of Education shows that students who participate in career and technical courses like those offered at Wekiva High are more likely to graduate

If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant, the sounds coming from the Wekiva High kitchen are guaranteed to give you a few flashbacks as you hear “Yes, Chef!” and “Heard!”

Students work under the direction of Chef Christopher Bates, though they work independently, so they can prepare for life in a restaurant.

“Wherever they’re headed, we have prepared them to have the best first steps possible," Bates said. "Our goal is that if our students are leaving, they’re ready for whatever the world has to offer them.”

Students work with restaurant-grade equipment in a fast-paced environment.

Their program is the real deal— Restaurant grade equipment, professional certifications, and you won’t believe how much in private catering sales. More tonight on @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/8jsosdS1Tj — Celeste Springer (@CelesteSpringer) April 5, 2023

Nicholas Eberle, a senior at Wekiva High, said he loves the rush, especially when he gets to go head-to-head against students from other schools.

“I’m very competitive, so culinary has been a great way for me to compete since I’m not very athletic,” he said, laughing.

According to the Department of Education, over 30 million jobs in the United States that don't require a bachelor's degree pay more than $55,000 a year. Programs like those at Wekiva High hope to set up students for success, no matter what career they choose to pursue after high school.

Students leave with several industry certifications, including ServSafe, which is a requirement at most restaurants.

They also oversee aspects of operating a restaurant beyond cooking, like tracking inventory and expenses.

Even more impressive, students in the program cater private events, which has resulted in over $70,000 in revenue this year.

Eberle said the program has inspired him to pursue a career in culinary arts, and he plans to attend UCF’s hospitality and management program after he graduates high school.

“If I can find work in my passion, it’s not really work at that point,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bates has been selected as the Florida Restaurant Association’s Teacher of the Year and is in the running for the national title in July.

The Orange County Public Schools district plans to continue to expand its culinary program. Wekiva High officials said they hope to open an on-campus, student-run pizzeria sometime next school year.