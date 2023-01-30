CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds gave an update on the ongoing construction of its new Aeronautica Landing.

The new section of park, themed on air travel and innovation, is set to open this spring, according to park staff Monday.

What You Need To Know Carowinds says new themed area set for spring opening



Park will celebrate its official 50th anniversary on March 31



New area will bring five new rides and re-theme another, for six new experiences

Despite the recent rain and winter weather in the area, the park’s construction director says the project is on schedule.

The new Aeronautica Landing will add five new rides to Carowinds, as well as re-theme the existing bumper cars.

“It’s a highly themed area. We probably haven’t done an area this themed since we did Boardwalk. So, I’m really excited that we’re getting back to the theming aspect, because what it does is it creates a more immersive atmosphere,” said Carowinds Director of Maintenance and Construction Steve Jackson.

Jackson says one ride will not arrive until April or May, but the park plans to open the rest of the landing when it is ready. An average of 60 to 70 construction workers are on the site each day, according to Jackson.

Carowinds will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year on March 31.

At a nearby business, co-owner of the Flipside Cafe Jon Fortes says the growth of the Fort Mill and Rock Hill areas has been incredible to watch.

“Yeah, I mean, we’ve been here at the Flipside since 2013, almost 10 years now, and the growth has just been insane. We’ve opened three restaurants in that time,” Fortes said.

Fortes says they do well for themsleves being just a few miles down the road from Carowinds, and expect to do better now that the park is set to expand to year-round operations starting Jan. 1.

This is one of the new rides in the themed area, staff tell us electrical work is continuing on the project. This one is called Gear Spin.



“You know the park’s always brought us a ton of people, and especially for breakfast, and brunch on the weekends. Now that they’re going to be opening, I believe, year-round and doing a little bit more, we expect to see more of that,” Fortes said.

Through January, Fortes says they have noticed a bump to Saturday and Sunday business, since the park is now open each weekend.

Fortes says they plan on opening two more restaurants later this year — for a total of five. They say it's due to the growth of residents, hotels and tourism draw in the area.

But, it does present its own challenge.

“The growth has been just crazy, I mean it’s been really fantastic for all the restaurants. And I know a lot of the local restauranteurs, and they’re having a hard time keeping up with the amount of people that are coming in and being able to not staff their restaurants currently. And so that’s certainly something that — with more people coming to the area, we hope more staff comes to the area to help out with that,” Fortes said.

The park will remain open on weekends in February and the first half of March, leading up to the 50th anniversary date. The new Aeronautica Landing will also feature two new, and one renovated, dining areas.