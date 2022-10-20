President Joe Biden on Thursday will visit the site of a bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed just before he visited the area back in January, The bridge is now being repaired on an accelerated timeline — an opportunity for the president to highlight his administration’s infrastructure investments just weeks before the midterms.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden on Thursday will visit the site of a bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed just before he visited the area back in January; the bridge is now being repaired on an accelerated timeline



It's an opportunity for the president to highlight his administration’s infrastructure investments just weeks before the midterms



Democratic Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will join Biden at the Fern Hollow Bridge before the president later campaigns for him at a fundraiser



The bipartisan infrastructure law passed nearly a year ago has been a crowning achievement for Biden, and it includes $40 billion for bridges around the country

Democratic Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will join Biden at the Fern Hollow Bridge before the president later campaigns for him at a fundraiser in Philadelphia on Thursday evening.

The bipartisan infrastructure law, passed nearly a year ago, has been a crowning achievement for Biden, and it includes $40 billion for bridges around the country.

The bridge Biden is visiting Thursday is a “critical link,” the White House said, connecting eastern Pittsburgh neighborhoods; it was crossed by 21,000 vehicles per day before its collapse in January.

Biden on Thursday will point to the bridge as a symbol of rebuilding. Its repairs and upgrades are expected to be done in December — less than a year after the collapse — compared to the typical repair timeline of two to five years for bridges.

The infrastructure law did not directly fund the repairs, which are getting done with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and federal funds, but the White House said the law’s additional money “allowed PennDOT to move funds quickly to support this project, without having to slow down or interfere with other projects in the pipeline.”

The state received $353 million in the first tranche of bridge money released this year, out of $5.5 billion nationwide.

With that money, states and localities have started 2,400 bridge projects so far, exceeding Biden’s goal of 1,500 in the first year.

That includes key thoroughfares like the I-270 bridge over the Mississippi River, the Dare County Bridge that connects Roanoke Island to the mainland of North Carolina and is one of the longest bridges in the state and the I-65 bridge over the Sepulga River in Alabama.

In January, the Fern Hollow Bridge fell more than 100 feet into the ravine and hillsides below, and at the time was classified as in “poor condition.” There were 10 injuries, but no deaths.

There are 45,000 bridges in the United States that are in poor condition, and Pennsylvania has the second highest number of bridges in the country.