MADISON, Wis. — The votes are in, and Pierce Manufacturing’s Volterra electric fire truck has been named this year’s "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."

On Wednesday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced the contest winner at WMC’s annual Business Day event in Madison, Wis.

Over its seven years, the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest has garnered over 1.1 million votes from Wisconsinites across the state, according to WMC. The competition began in 2016 to highlight manufacturing as Wisconsin’s largest industry.

This year, nearly 150 products were nominated.

Products competed in a popular vote round and three bracket-style rounds. The overall contest amassed over 150,000 votes to determine the Appleton, Wis.-based company's electric fire truck as the top product.

“We’re immensely proud of Wisconsin’s manufacturers and the products they make right here in our state. This industry is diverse: from commercial-grade equipment and vehicles to medical technology and food products, we really do have cool things made in Wisconsin,” WMC President & CEO Kurt R. Bauer said. “These manufacturers provide rewarding careers, keep our economy growing and make products that are used across the globe.”

Pierce Manufacturing’s Volterra pumper is the first zero-emission electric fire truck in service in North America. The vehicle was developed to provide environmental benefits that fire departments requested, such as reducing emissions, minimizing fuel and producing less noise without having to compromise on operational performance.

“The Pierce Manufacturing team is honored to have been among an incredible lineup of companies and innovative products, with an especially strong representation from northeast Wisconsin,” said Lisa Barwick, Vice President of Marketing - Fire & Emergency Segment for Oshkosh Corporation. “The Pierce Volterra pumper winning the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin 2022, recognizes our commitment to developing electric vehicle solutions which help first responders save lives and serve their communities. We are incredibly thankful for the support of our community, our dealer network across North America, and our customers.”

Each year, the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is announced in October, celebrated as Manufacturing Month in Wisconsin.

“Thank you to all of the hard-working men and women dedicated to Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry and to WMC for reminding us each year of all the coolest things made in Wisconsin,” Johnson Financial Group President & CEO Jim Popp said. “Congratulations to Pierce Manufacturing, and to all of the 2022 nominees that make Wisconsin a leader in Manufacturing! You are all a critical part of Wisconsin’s heritage and its future.”

WMC noted Wisconsin is home to roughly 9,000 manufacturing facilities, employing nearly 1 in 6 Wisconsin workers and contributing approximately $68 billion to the economy.

For more on the electric fire truck, click here.