ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Floodwaters forced the rescue of dozens of nursing home residents in Orange County on Thursday morning.

Orange County Fire Rescue says it had to rescue about 100 residents at Avante at Orlando after floodwaters poured into the facility.

Most of the residents were taken to local shelters, but those with medical conditions were taken to local hospitals.

Rescue underway to pull dozens of nursing home residents out of Avante at Orlando after flood waters inundated the facility this morning.



⁦@OCFireRescue⁩ taking most to shelters, some to medical facilities. They say none were injured.



⁦@MyNews13⁩ #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/HxtdDw2Zxj — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) September 29, 2022

First responders say the facility was prepared for the storm, but the water came too fast and was too much.

“They had plenty of staff and I saw they had sandbags down, but you know, you try to prepare without knowing what you’re going to get," Orange County Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Renee Stone said. "They did prepare, but there was more water than what they anticipated.”

Emergency evacuations under way at Avante at Orlando pic.twitter.com/79Quf0KmOq — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 29, 2022

Fire officials said none of the patients suffered injuries during the flooding or rescue operation.​