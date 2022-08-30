TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Steve's Family Diner features a touch of space everywhere you look.

Hungry diners can tell they are eating on the Space Coast, from the restaurant's logo to the sauce bottles.

The restaurant attracts visitors from all over the world because of its proximity



Owner Yianni Houvardas said he always hopes for a successful liftoff



On Thursday, he will offer a special to get diners in the mood for Friday's possible second Artemis I launch attempt

As people prepared to watch the historic Artemis mission take off Monday at the Kennedy Space Center, just a few miles away at the restaurant, the doors opened an hour early for everyone who came out to witness the launch.

As part of the lead-up to the Artemis I mission, diner owner Yianni Houvardas said he wanted to share his love of the space program with people from around the world.

"You get to see people from all parts of the world — from Europe, South America, Africa," he said. "Wherever you can imagine from, people are coming to the Space Coast just to see that."

"One of them is from Germany. The other is from Poland,” he added. “They have been coming now for the past week, almost every day. Just because they are so close here — they can see it from across the street."

There was some disappointment as launch officials scrubbed the liftoff Monday because of engine technical concerns. As everyone prepares for attempt No. 2, possibly on Friday, Houvardas said he hopes for a safe and successful launch that will inspire people to continue coming back to the Space Coast.

"I want to see a successful launch so people can experience the thrust and the boost of the rocket going up," he said.

Every Thursday night is Greek night at the restaurant, and Houvardas said he plans to help visitors and others get in the spirit for a possible launch Friday with a limited-time special.

"Since it was scrubbed, we are going to have an Artemis Special," he said.

It will be made of two skewers, like rockets, named Apollo and Artemis.