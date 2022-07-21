President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Thursday.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Thursday



Biden is experiencing "very mild symptoms" and has begun taking Paxlovid, Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment



The president was last tested on Tuesday; he greeted Ukraine’s first lady at the White House that day and then traveled to Massachusetts on Wednesday, where he was seen coming into contact with multiple members of Congress, local officials and White House staff



Biden, who is 79, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and was boosted twice

The president is experiencing "very mild symptoms" and has begun taking Paxlovid, Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment, the White House spokesperson said.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the physician to the president, said in a letter that President Biden tested positive on a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. He is experiencing a runny nose, an occasional dry cough and some fatigue, which began yesterday evening, Dr. O'Connor said. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House's Coronavirus Response Coordinator, told CNN on Thursday morning that Biden did not have a fever this morning.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."

The president, who is 79, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has been boosted twice. He will work in isolation until he tests negative for COVID-19 consistent with White House COVID protocols, Jean-Pierre said, and he will return to in-person work once he tests negative.

"Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," she said.

White House officials have previously said President Biden is tested at a “regular cadence,” and he last tested negative on Tuesday, July 19.

Biden greeted Ukraine’s first lady at the White House that day and then traveled to Massachusetts on Wednesday, visibly coming in contact with multiple members of Congress, local officials and White House staff. The president was supposed to travel to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Thursday then to Philadelphia for a Democratic National Committee fundraiser before traveling to Delaware.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who was with the president on Tuesday, left Wednesday to travel with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona this week for a summer learning tour.

The first lady told reporters in Detroit that she has negative for COVID-19 and that President Biden is "doing fine."

"I talked to him just a few minutes ago," Dr. Biden said. "He’s doing fine, he’s feeling good.”

Dr. Biden said that she will continue to keep her schedule and adhere to CDC guidelines. Spectrum News has reached out to the first lady’s office for comment.

Several prominent officials wished Biden a speedy recovery, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said that she hopes the president's symptoms continue to remain minor.

“I understand that the symptoms are light," the California Democrat said at her weekly press conference. "I hope they continue to be so. That was my experience.”

A number of other White House officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have contracted COVID-19 during preivous waves, but the president avoided the virus up until this point.

Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, contracted COVID-19 in October 2020, weeks before the election and months before the first COVID-19 vaccines were available. Treatment options were also much less readily available at the time. After being diagnosed with COVID-19 at the White House, Trump was given an experimental antibody treatment and steroids after his blood oxygen levels fell dangerously low. Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three days.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.