Sanford city leaders are moving forward with a plan that could mean major changes to city’s mall.

At their meeting on Monday night, city commissioners approved a rezoning for the Seminole Towne Center property that will allow a major restructuring and the potential for housing units, more entertainment options and even a hotel on the property.

A Sears, Macy’s and several other stores have closed at the mall in the last few years, even before the pandemic. Malls across the country have struggled as online shopping and other economic factors have decreased the popularity of the traditional shopping mall.

Marion Stapf says she’s always switching things up to keep people coming into The Winey Wench inside Seminole Towne Center mall in Sanford.

“We wanted to bring people in, and we’re doing by offering something totally different,” said Stapf. “We have the best karaoke people and we have some great entertainers here.”

Stapf’s business mixes wine and other retails sales with experiences like painting, comedy shows and other entertainment. It’s thriving.

But not all parts of the mall have been in the last few years. Sanford city leaders want to revitalize the mall by restructuring it to include existing stores and add new types of entertainment options along with potential housing like apartments and condos, and even a hotel.

Stapf is sticking around. She closed several other locations as she gradually tries to ease into retirement. But she’s keeping the Sanford mall location.

“Whether or not there are apartments attached or a hotel or whatever it is they’re doing, I think this mall will come back, I really do, and when it does I want to be here. I want to be part of it,” said Stapf.

No matter what the new mall ends up looking like, Stapf is focusing on her business. She believes keeping what she offers unique and personal will keep customers coming, no matter what the future looks like.

“I think the malls have to change so that there’s a reason to not just order everything online, and you’ve got to offer something that’s interesting for people to come to,” said Stapf. “And that’s what we do.”

The Winey Wench also hosts forums where political candidates for community offices, from all political parties, can engage with voters.