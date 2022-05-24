UVALDE, Texas — According to an update from Gov. Greg Abbott, 14 children and one adult have been killed in a shooting at an elementary school campus in Uvalde, Texas, earlier Tuesday afternoon.

The governor went on to say that the shooter, an 18 year-old, was shot and killed at the scene, by a responding officer. The shooter apparently entered the school after having shot his grandmother at home, Abbott said.

Uvalde CISD early Tuesday afternoon reported the active shooter at Robb Elementary. The elementary only has 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade students, with approximately 600 students in total.

The Uvalde Police Department at 1:06 p.m. reported it had taken the suspect into custody.

Citing the school district, police reported it had set a reunification center up at Willie DeLeon Civic Center.

Update: Robb Parents

Robb Elementary students have been transported to the CIVIC CENTER for reunification. Parents are encouraged to pick up their children at this time. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

Uvalde Memorial said the immediate family of those students injured are to report to the cafeteria on the second floor of the hospital and that staff members will be in constant communication with them. If you are not an immediate family, you are asked to stay away from the hospital.

According to University Health in San Antonio, two patients from the shooting, one child and one adult, are being treated at the hospital. They are currently being evaluated and their condition is unknown. The adult is reported to be a 66-year-old woman.

Uvalde is about 83 west of San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department is sending a helicopter and CSI investigators to assist.

Investigators say UMH has received 13 children for treatment and two children have been transferred to SAT.

Officials are asking people to not come to the hospital at this time.