Ridesharing app Uber dropped its mask requirement on Tuesday one day after a federal judge struck down the CDC's mask requirement on airplanes and other forms of public transportation.

"As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber," the company said. "However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area."

Uber said that "many people still feel safer wearing a mask," urging people to "be respectful of their preferences" and reminded riders that "if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip."

Following the federal judge's ruling on Monday, the Transportation Security Administration said it would no longer enforce the mandate and major U.S. airlines and Amtrak changed their policies to allow passengers to go mask-free. Other agencies, like New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, are keeping their mask requirements in place.

