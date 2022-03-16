As Russia's invasion of Ukraine stretches into its third week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to a joint session of Congress where he is expected implore lawmakers for more aid in his country's battle against Vladimir Putin.

What You Need To Know Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to deliver a virtual address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday





The speech will come one day after President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.5 trillion government funding spending bill, which includes $13.6 billion for Ukraine



President Biden is set to speak after Zelenskyy later Wednesday, where he is expected to announce an additional $800 million in aid for Ukraine, according to a White House official



According to the United Nations, more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine in the worst refugee crisis since World War II, and at least 691 civilians have been killed — though the actual death toll is believed to be much higher

The move comes amid renewed hope for diplomacy, with Zelenskyy saying Russia’s demands for ending the war are becoming “more realistic” and negotiators on both sides set to hold talks for a third day in a row — despite escalated fighting near the country’s capital of Kyiv.

“Efforts are still needed, patience is needed,” Zelenskyy said in an address to the people of Ukraine. “Any war ends with an agreement.”

According to the United Nations, more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine in the worst refugee crisis since World War II, and at least 691 civilians have been killed — though the actual death toll is believed to be much higher.

"The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious, and illegal war," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote in a letter to members of Congress earlier this week. "As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine."

"The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine," the leaders added. "We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy."

The news comes one day after President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.5 trillion spending and government funding bill, which includes $13.6 billion in humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine.

“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine has united people all across America, united our two parties in Congress, and united freedom-loving world,” Biden said at the bill signing Tuesday. “And it’s an act with urgency and resolve that we’re doing right now that you’ve provided me the ability to do.”

“We’ve already committed more than 1 billion 200 million dollars in security assistance to the people of Ukraine just over the past year,” Biden said after thanking Congressional leadership for their swift action on the bill. “We’ve been providing anti-armor — taking out tanks, anti-air capabilities — directly to the Ukrainian forces. And we’re also facilitating significant shipments of security assistance from our Allied partners to Ukraine.”

“With this new security funding and the drawdown authorities in this bill, we’re moving urgently to further augment the support to the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country,” Biden added. “And I’ll have much more to say about this tomorrow, about exactly what we’re doing in Ukraine.”

Biden will deliver a speech of his own following Zelenskyy’s address, where he is expected to announce an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, including funding for anti-armor and anti-aircraft weapons, according to a White House official.

In an address to Canada’s parliament on Tuesday, Zelenskyy called on the country and other Western allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine — a request that has put him at odds with Biden and other world leaders who believe such a move might escalate conflict with Russia.

“Imagine that someone has laid siege to Vancouver. Can you just imagine this for a second?” Zelenskyy said to Canada’s lawmakers, adding that already dozens of children have been killed since the Russian invasion.

“Please close the sky. Close the airspace. Please stop the bombing,” he pleaded. “How many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities until you make this happen?”

"We are not asking for much," Zelenskyy added. "We're asking for justice, for real support, which will help us to prevail, to defend, to save lives.”

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday that establishing a no-fly zone “essentially means us shooting down Russian planes, and them essentially shooting back at us.”

While officials are anticipating that Zelenskyy may once again call on the U.S. and the West for fighter jets or help establishing a no-fly zone, the Biden administration is looking to send Ukraine “more of what’s been working well,” according to an administration official.

Even though Zelenskyy and Biden speak almost daily by phone, the Ukrainian president has found a potentially more receptive audience in Congress.

This won’t be the first time he has appealed directly to members of the House and Senate, who have remained remarkably unified in their support of Ukraine with some feeling they have made a commitment to do as much as they can in the fight against Russia. Nearly two weeks ago, Zelenskyy delivered a desperate plea to some 300 lawmakers and staff on a private call that if they could not enforce a no-fly zone, at least send more planes.

An address to Congress by a foreign leader or dignitary is a somewhat rare event. According to the House of Representatives' website, such addresses are typically held "for Congress to hear an address from an important figure — generally a visiting foreign leader." The most recent address from a foreign leader was delivered in 2019 by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, where he stressed the importance of the alliance and unity between North America and Europe.

Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko addressed a joint session of Congress in 2014.

Spectrum News' Austin Landis and The Associated Press contributed to this report.