GREECE, N.Y. — ​A new furniture and appliance overstock store is celebrating its grand opening in Greece at Dewstone Plaza on Stone Road.

The Ryan’s Roc’N Deals crew has been working overtime to get the place filled, organize the inventory and get everything priced for sale.

Owner Ryan Petralia worked in retail for 13 years. He was born and raised in Gates and still lives there. His family is full of entrepreneurs from a vending business to a pest control company. Petralia knew he could get some good furniture deals on cool stuff, so went all in to open the discount store at Stone and Dewey and Greece.



What You Need To Know Ryan’s Roc’N Deals is open Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.



It's located at 571 Stone Rd. in Greece near Dewey Ave



All of the merchandise is priced 30-70% off retail and is all pre-assembled

"The funny thing is, my mother lives down the street and we drove by this location for the past 10 years and I think the last two years it has been closed down. We thought, it’s a busy area and a good location and a big space, so let’s take advantage of it," said Petralia.

“Everything that you see we assembled here in the store. We save the hassle and the headache of the customer having to get it shipped to their house and put together. No one likes allen wrenches. We do it for you," laughed Petralia.

There are half-price scratch and dent appliances and bathroom vanities of all sizes and colors.

“This one retails for $909 and we are going to sell it for $449," said Petralia.

There are chairs and couches of all colors and styles and name brand washers and dryers. He has a lighting department too with all kinds of lamps.

“These are all Samsung appliances," said Petralia.

Petralia says his friends and family are helping out with business advice and some muscle power to start helping him make lots of deals.

