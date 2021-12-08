DeLAND, Fla. — Taking a trip to DeLand should be near the top of your list if you’re looking for good Christmas vibes in Central Florida.

The city is decked out in decorations, and the festivities are in full swing, just like in a real-life Christmas movie.

“Oh, we started in the middle of October,” explained Jeff Billington, owner of Dorothy’s Florist and Gift Shop, on when his store began decorating.

The commitment to the Christmas spirit pulses throughout the entire downtown region, with giant nutcracker statues on the corner of busy intersections.

Even those who aren't Christmas fans realize it’s a big deal around these parts.

“It’s gorgeous down through here,” said Reefs & Ranches owner Linda Wicker. “All the shops have different displays in their windows, and it’s lit up all down the road.”

City officials say they can already feel a shift in the energy this Christmas season.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed festivities down, but this year, the city already has had its Christmas parade, and more activities are on the way.

“Saturday, I believe, is the Stroll and Shop,” Wicker said. “Where you come down and the shops are open, so you can come through and shop this weekend.”

That gives people the opportunity to enjoy perhaps the best part about Winter Wonder DeLand, the people you meet and employees working in the local businesses.