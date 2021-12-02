ORLANDO, Fla. -- An Orlando business has made giving back part of its mission.

Once a month, workers at Hartizen Homes help volunteer at The Mustard Seed of Central Florida, which is the area’s only furniture and clothing bank. And every year on Giving Tuesday, they take things a step further – donating not just their time, but goods.

This year, the company donated more than $1,000 in items, including towels, linens and 250 plate settings, as well as moving vans to help three families furnish their homes. Normally, individuals who qualify for furniture donations must provide their own transportation to move the furniture they select.

“It’s just nice to be able to feel like you’re doing something purposeful,” explained Terri Imperato, the volunteer office coordinator at Hartizen Homes. “Our company mission is giving purpose through serving others and we just really do, we really feel fulfilled.”

The Mustard Seed and its volunteers help around 1,200 local families every year. Last fiscal year, the nonprofit reported serving more than 2,900 clients in all.

The Mustard Seed is a fee-based furniture and clothing program that clients qualify for. Families can get three complete outfits for their children for $5.