ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Years before moving to the U.S., Anna Lukashova and Eugene Parkhimovich were decorated professional dancers in their home country of Belarus.

​They aren’t just paired performers. The professional dancers are married and taking steps together to realize their dreams.

“When I was a kid, I always thought that I’m going to come to America," Parkhimovich said. "I had that dream in my mind.”

Another part of their dream was to open their own school to share their love of dance with their students. It took some tap dancing to make that happen though because of the pandemic. Instead of opening an in-person studio, they formed E&A Dance in 2019 as an online academy. Demand for their virtual lessons soared. That success led them to open their first physical studio in Ocoee.

“We thought the only way for us to grow and develop is to have our own studio where we can build something incredible,” Parkhimovich said. “It’s such a great tool to build confidence or to lose weight or to spend quality time with your partner especially nowadays we are all so busy and always on the phone we miss that physical connection.”

Whether it’s strengthening your mind, body, or bond with a partner, the couple is happy to help others feel like they’re dancing on air by inspiring them to make positive changes in their lives.

In addition to in-person lessons they still teach virtual lessons online to clients across the country.