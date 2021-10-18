FALMOUTH — A police department on Saturday destroyed a cache of weapons that's going to be melted down to be transformed into peaceful products.

Several dozen guns that were seized or turned in were rendered inoperable in the parking lot of the Falmouth Police Department. They'll be melted down and converted into a trademarked steel called Humanium Metal.

“Every unwanted gun that we permanently remove from circulation is a win,” Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride said in a statement. “That’s one less tragedy for a person, family and community."

The event marked the U.S. launch by a Swedish development partner that's marketing Humanium Metal. The product is being used in a number of products including watches, jewelry and art.

Over the next year, the Swedish organization IM aims to partner in at least five major cities with local law enforcement, gun-safety advocacy groups and others seeking to address gun-related violence.