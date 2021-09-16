Workers at a Bull Moose store in New Hampshire voted recently to unionize after they were fired – then rehired – when they complained about the company’s easing of mask restrictions.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445 announced the unanimous vote on Wednesday and said they will now work to negotiate a contract on behalf of the workers.

“These workers came to us after management ignored their complaints about workplace safety and harassment,” said Local 1445 President Fernando Lemus. “No worker should have to experience this.”

The store in Salem, N.H., fired all workers in May when they complained about a decision to drop mask mandates for customers, according to the union. In June, the company offered the workers their jobs back and apologized for the firings.

In a statement released Thursday, the company said it is surprised that the workers felt the need to unionize.

“Since June, we’ve been listening to our 11 Bull Moose retail teams, and we’ve been making great progress implementing their feedback,” according to Bull Moose management. “Given where we are in that process, we’re surprised by this news out of the Salem location. As a company, we remain committed to having a very positive work environment and we’ll continue that work in Salem and across all 11 stores.”

Bull Moose, a record store with movies, games and books, has eight locations in Maine and three in New Hampshire.