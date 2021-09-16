ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters responded late Wednesday to flames at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Fire tore through part of the shelter overnight as crews worked to save animals inside the facility at 2727 Conroy Road. Authorities said 25 dogs were saved but 22 cats perished in the fire.

Crews were called to the shelter just before 10:30 p.m.

What You Need To Know Fire crews respond to large amount of flames at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando on Conroy Road





Crews responded just before 10:30 p.m.



At least 25 dogs saved but crews could not reach area where cats were, many cats perished in fire





HOW TO HELP: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando (Sanford location)

"We found heavy involvement in the structure,” said Lisa McDonald with Orange County Fire Rescue. “This is a 5,000 square foot structure that was 50% involved."

Pet Alliance Executive Director Steve Bardy says the fire likely started in the front building by the clinic near the cat room.

Twenty-five dogs were able to be rescued, but the cats were in a tough spot for crews to reach. At least one cat was pulled out of the building alive Thursday morning.



"We had 35 cats in the catery and we are going to experience loss of cats probably between 20 and 30,” Bardy said.

We were allowed to get closer to the buildings here. And it looks bad. @petallianceGO director Steven Bardy says he believes all dogs were pulled out but 20-30 cats likely died in the fire.



Bardy says this is a “nightmare.”



This is horrible.@MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/hOvBl6V648 — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) September 16, 2021

Bardy says they've transferred the dogs and cats to their Sanford facility for safety.

The fire appears to have started in the front of the building but the cause remains under investigation.



