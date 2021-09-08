Federal authorities are investigating three state troopers from Vermont for allegedly creating fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, the Vermont State Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski submitted their resignations from the force on Aug. 10; a third trooper, David Pfindel, tendered his resignation effective Sept. 3



The three former troopers are suspected of playing “varying roles” in the creation of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards



The state police referred the matter to both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Burlington

Two officers, Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski, submitted their resignations from the force on Aug. 10 after a fellow officer complained about their behavior to supervisors. A third trooper, David Pfindel, tendered his resignation effective Sept. 3 following an investigation from the Department of Public Safety.

The three former troopers are suspected of playing “varying roles” in the creation of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, the statement added.

“The accusations in this case involve an extraordinary level of misconduct — a criminal violation of the law — and I could not be more upset and disappointed,” Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, wrote in part. “If these allegations are proved to be true, it is reprehensible that state troopers would manipulate vaccination cards in the midst of a pandemic, when being vaccinated is one of the most important steps anyone can take to keep their community safe from COVID-19.”

Vermont public safety commissioner Michael Schirling said while an additional internal review found there was nothing more the state police department could have done to prevent the men from allegedly forging documents, he commended other troopers and leaders for their “swift and decisive action to hold these individuals accountable and report this matter to federal authorities.”

The state police referred the matter to both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Burlington, and the FBI is conducting an investigation. The Vermont State Police were unable to previously report on the allegations due to the FBI’s ongoing review.

Creating a fake COVID-19 vaccine card could amount to a federal offense, according to an FBI memo released earlier this year. Fraudulent use of a U.S. government agency seal can warrant either a fine or up to five years in prison, or both.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vt., recently mandated vaccines for some state employees, including correction officers, at the veterans’ home employees and those working at the state psychiatric hospital, and said his administration is “considering expanding this requirement across state government and we will have those discussions in the near future.”

While Vermont State Police were not included in Scott's initial order, a subsequent announcement from the governor on Wednesday means troopers will now "be subject to the requirements as outlined by the Governor," a police spokesperson confirmed to Spectrum News.

A slew of private businesses across the state do require proof of vaccination prior to entry, including popular entertainment venues, restaurants, and even the upcoming Vermont City Marathon & Relay.

According to data from Vermont’s Department of Health, around 86% of individuals aged 12 and over across the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number is considerably higher than the 73% of Americans 12 years and older who have received at least one dose nationwide, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.