ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s unemployment rate through July was 5.1%. That’s down six points from the same time a year ago.

In the last six months of the pandemic, businesses have said they can’t find workers, and job seekers have said no one is hiring.

Demetrius Watts had his resume in hand and was full of optimism on Wednesday.

He was in a shirt and tie waiting for the Governor’s Job Fair to begin at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando.

In a perfect world he will be offered a job on the spot. However, he also admits he would settle for a few good leads. Watts has a specific mission.

“Anything call center-related,” he said, walking up and down the rows of the job fair. “Anything I can find that mix those fields in, I want to do that.”

As for employers, many are open to people considering a career change.

“We do have an apprenticeship program that we put them through with computer-based learning,” Mister Sparky regional manager Matt Mihalek said. “Then we put the apprentices in once or twice a week and we do hands on.”

At the end of the day, thousands of jobs may be out there, but the reality is each applicant has different needs.

“Rent's like $1,100, but they want to pay maybe $10 an hour,” Watts said, when describing how his search has gone since June. “These are adults right now, these aren’t high schoolers anymore.”

It’s been hit or miss for Watts.

“I’m not kicking doors, man,” he said, walking away from another company’s booth. “That’s kind of dangerous, I did that before. I tried to find a job after COVID, I was on Indeed.”

At today’s Job Fair many companies were telling people often, You have the potential to earn x,” or “After our training program you can be placed in x position.”

But down the final row, optimism ensues.

An airline at the fair is hoping to set up a call or interview with him. After nearly an hour, walking the job fair, Watts had some real promising leads.

“I’m going to get ready for a phone call Friday and an interview Tuesday,” he said with a smile.

Possibly even a career change as well.

“Maybe an electrician, who knows?” Watts said.

One of the industries that did have a large presence at the job fair was construction. Across Central Florida there is currently about 5,000 jobs available.​