Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, La., on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, one of the strongest to make landfall in the state's history.

The storm struck on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which ravaged the Gulf Coast 16 years prior. Katrina, a Category 3 storm, is blamed for more than 1,800 deaths and caused more than $100 billion in damages.

