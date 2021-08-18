ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people in Haiti are struggling for shelter, food and supplies after a powerful earthquake over the weekend.

Many Central Floridians have deep connections to the country, like Marjorie and Marcie who volunteer with the Haitians in Orlando organization.

On Wednesday, dozens of volunteers collected and organized donations at Centric Realty Services, Upscale Multi Services and Island Taste Bistro Hookah Lounge in Orlando.

Donated items include shoes, non perishable food, toiletries, bedding and more.

Wednesday night, these items will be driven to Miami and then flown to Haiti.

“Though things have been happening back-to-back for Haiti, we still have hope that we can change the nation, we can do better. If we stand together we can make this happen," said volunteer Marjorie Mathurin as she organized supplies at Island Taste Bistro.

A volunteer held a sign up not far away at Upscale Multi Services to help guide people to where they could drop off their donations.

Inside, manager Jonathan Nelson showed Spectrum News the hundreds of donations collected so far.

Nelson left Haiti at age four and wants to help his home country during this uncertain time.

“It is better to give than to receive, so that’s how I feel today," he said. "I have all my partners, friends, right here with me. We’ve been doing this nonstop."

Wednesday’s volunteers were hoping to get more supplies out the door in the future.

"The journey is not over, this is just the beginning," one volunteer said.