ORLANDO, Fla. – Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s newest restaurant, opens Monday at ICON Park in Orlando.

The new restaurant marks the first restaurant Ramsay has opened in Florida.

A fast-casual eatery, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will serve Ramsay’s take on the classic fish and chips dish. The menu will also feature fried shrimp, lobster, chicken, and the signature “Fishwich.” There will also be a selection of “dirty” fries, featuring a variety of toppings such as jalapeno, chorizo, cotija cheese, red onion, chives and parsley or truffle, parmesan cheese, chives and parsley.

For those with a sweet tooth, there are two shakes on the menu: Sticky Toffee Pudding and Biscoff.

The restaurant features a blue, red and white color scheme, similar to the Union Jack. And a red telephone box serves at the restaurant’s entrance and exit.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will be open for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.