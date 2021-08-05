POLK COUNTY, Fla. — With just days to go until the first day of school in Polk County, an elementary school is closing its doors due to an outbreak of COVID-19
There are "multiple positive cases of COVID-19 impacting the school," Spessard L. Holland Elementary stated in a Facebook post. "Polk County Public Schools is working closely with the Florida Department of Health."
According to the post, the school will undergo a deep cleaning before reopening on Monday. Students are scheduled to start classes on Tuesday.