BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Boeing Starliner test mission to the International Space Station was delayed this week. And with no time frame on when the team will try and launch again, experts worry the situation could create a backlog at the orbiting facility.

Tom Williamson is general manager of the Courtyard By Marriott, and Hampton Inn in Cocoa Beach.



His hotels see guests coming in to town to watch launches, but commercial crew company workers also stay.



Williamson said launch delays like the recent Starliner mission actually are good for business.

"The launch didn't go, and they needed to stay longer to support it, obviously bodes well for us," he said. "It means they are going to stay at our hotel longer."

For the Boeing team coming in and trying to accomplish the OFT-2 uncrewed mission to the International Space Station for NASA, they are staying longer.



Tuesday's launch attempt at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station was delayed due to a problem with the Starliner's propulsion system.



And as crews work on the issue, the mission is still in limbo.

"The bigger issue may be overcrowding at the station, because there's a limited number of ports there," says Andy Aldrin of the Florida Tech Aldrin Space Institute.

Northrup Grumman is scheduled to launch a Cygnus cargo freighter to the space station next week.



SpaceX is also set to send a Dragon cargo capsule to the ISS at the end of August.



And if Boeing's Starliner test mission delay is closer to them, decisions will have to be made.



Aldrin said he doesn't think a backlog will happen at the orbiting outpost.

"Space station can get pretty busy, but at this point we are talking days, so I don't think it's going to be that big of an issue," he said.

And Starliner's visit is only six days, so the spacecraft could be back home on Earth before the next resupply mission launches.​



Officials told Spectrum News that "Boeing and NASA are continuing to evaluate Starliner and next steps, and they are not expecting changes to any cargo resupply missions at this juncture."

