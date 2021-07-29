KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Now here is a new twist: You can host your own private COVID-19 vaccination event in Osceola County.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 in Osceola is over 16%, that’s why the Florida Department of Health in Osceola is coming up with new ways to get residents vaccinated.

Jeremy Lanier, spokesperson for the Florida Dept of Health in Osceola:

“It’s very clear that by far the majority of the individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 illness, hospitalizations are those who are unvaccinated.”@MyNews13 #News13Osceola #N13COVID19 #COVID19 #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/pnc1utLnRR — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) July 29, 2021

For example, Solid Rock Church is having a “Back to School” event that includes backpacks, groceries and vaccines — at no cost — with the help of the Florida Department of Health in Osceola.

“My message is to the larger community and that is, we preach connection before correction. Connect with people, there can be education without alienation,” said Pastor Matthew Quainoo with Solid Rock Church.

Solid Rock Church in #Kissimmee is a predominantly black church…

Their pastor, Matthew Quainoo says there are health disparities among minorities-- Something the community needs to work on. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola #N13COVID19 #Coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oSPPtfu5Wa — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) July 29, 2021

Now churches, businesses, private schools or any organization can request a COVID-19 vaccination event.

“That will give our Health Department the opportunity to not only provide vaccinations to individuals at that event, but also vaccine education,” said Jeremy Lanier, the spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Osceola. “Letting people know science-based information, that will help them make up their minds.”

The vaccination and “Back to School” event at Solid Rock Community Church of God is on August 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 1904 Michigan Ave., Kissimmee.

To sign up for a private COVID-19 vaccination event with the Florida Department of Health in Osceola, click here.