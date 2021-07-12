Tens of millions of families are getting extra help from the federal government - in an effort to help lift kids out of poverty.

The new child tax credits start rolling out, in just a few days.

What You Need To Know Child tax credit payments start this week



On July 15, parents with dependents will be sent the first installment of what could add up to $3,600 per child



IRS: Child Tax Credit FAQ

It’s all part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion COVID-relief package. But there are some differences this time around.

There’s more money involved now. And families can choose to get it in monthly payments, instead of a lump sum.

So let’s break down the numbers.

Starting Thursday, qualified families are set to receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under six, and up to $250 a month for kids six and up.

That equates to $3,600 annually for each younger child and $3,000 for each older child.

Up until now, the tax credit was capped at $2,000 per child.

So who qualifies?

Single-filers making $75,000 or less a year.

Couples earning $150,000 or less.

And heads of households, making $112,500 or less.

Last month, Congressman Darren Soto said there could be bipartisan support for these upped tax credits to extend beyond a year, either in the form of a stand-alone bill - or as part of the president’s proposed $1.9-trillion Families Plan.

“We have big plans for the future for American families,” said Soto (D) FL-District 9. “We stand with President Biden to extend the new child tax credit for years and years to come.”

Eligibility for the child tax credit is based on 2019 and 2020 tax years. The payments will be coming out, on the 15th of each month and they’re automatic.

That means you have to un-enroll if you want to claim the child tax credit when you file your taxes next year.