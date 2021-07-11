STATEWIDE — Coronavirus case numbers are rising sharply in the Sunshine State once again as the Delta variant spreads.

The Florida Department of Health reported more than 23,000 new coronavirus cases last week, an 8,000 case increase over the previous week.

Medical leaders are continuing to stress higher vaccination rates are the key to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. With cases of the Delta variant, first reported in India, are rapidly spreading in Florida and across the country, many doctors are worried.

The Delta variant is far more contagious than previous strains of COVID-19, doctors say, and makes people much sicker, posing a far more serious health threat. The warning against this rising variant is coming as hospitalization rates in Florida are rising.

The rate of positive cases of coronavirus is jumping too in the Sunshine State, from 4% in recent weeks up to 7.8% last week.

Health officials across the U.S. worry further spread of the Delta variant could lead to mini-surges of cases in regions with low vaccination rates, saying this may not be the only time this happens unless we reach herd immunity.

”This is going to keep happening. Um, you know, it may peak here and then it's going to spread to other places. If we don't get enough vaccinating, there's going to be another variant that's probably worse. It's just, that's the way, you know, that's the way viruses work," said Dr. Howard Jarvis, medical director at CoxHealth.

Florida’s Department of Health reported around 11 million Floridians 12 years old and up have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, that is 58% of the eligible population.

Nationwide just 48% of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Medical leaders say when it comes to beating COVID-19 and the Delta variant, the sooner people roll up the sleeves, the better.

If you still need to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Barnett Park in Orlando is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week for both COVID-19 testing and the vaccine.

No appointment is needed. Both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are available. For more information including other vaccine sites in Orlando, visit the website here.

To find a vaccine site in other parts of Florida, go here.