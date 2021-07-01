ORLANDO, Fla. — If you are looking to get outdoors this summer, the next seven days could save you some money.

Shoppers do not have to pay sales tax on qualifying recreation equipment and certain event admission during the state’s first-ever Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday that runs July 1 through July 7.

Sup and Skiff Outfitters shop owner Joel Feliciano has the equipment outdoor adventure seekers need to get out on the water. He says peak season is perfect timing for the savings.

“Basically, anything outdoor-related, there’s a great incentive to go out and purchase it here in this coming week,” he said.

In addition to kayaks and paddles boards, customers can save money on coolers, life jackets, sunglasses, bikes, fishing gear, and other camping and outdoor supplies.

The seven-day sales tax holiday also includes tickets for performances, museums and other events like the Florida Cup July 25 and 28 at Camping World Stadium featuring four pro international soccer teams.

Cathy Weeden, Florida Citrus Sports Chief Marketing Officer, said, “There is nothing like the supporter sections of these international teams, and it’s just a great spectacle. It’s great world-class athletic events and we’re really excited in Orlando to be hosting it.”

It is also a big deal for Central Florida businesses that hope for a boom in customers.

“This community showing that we support world-class soccer will be terrific to help with our résumé as decisions are made when the World Cup comes in 2026,” explained Weeden.

“It’s a great way to get more movement in here and also to spark the economy,” said Feliciano.

There are limits on what is included in the tax holiday. For example, the first $100 of the sales of sunglasses and the first $500 on kayaks or canoes are tax-free.

You can find the full list of eligible items here.