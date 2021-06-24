First lady Dr. Jill Biden will be accompanied by White House pandemic adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci today while visiting Central Florida and Tampa Bay vaccination sites as part of the administration's COVID-19 vaccination push.

The pair are scheduled to visit Kissimmee first, touring a drive-thru vaccination site run by community health organizers.

Later today, Biden and Fauci will travel to Tampa for an event with the Tampa Bay Lightning and AdventHealth in which people can get a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shot on the ice at Amalie Arena.

Jeremy Lanier with the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County said that 57% of residents age 12 and older are vaccinated, but "we have seen a decrease in demand."

That squares with national trends, which is what has brought Biden and Fauci to Florida. The Sunshine State said that while it's distributed more than 10 million doses, it has returned 5.7 million doses back to the federal government as of June 15 so they could be used elsewhere.

Osceola Community Health Services, a nonprofit, set up the drive-thru vaccine event in Kissimmee to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and to promote its mobile outreach efforts.

Dr. Raul Pino, the director of Orange County's Health Department, said the challenge now is not just COVID-19 itself, but misconceptions about the vaccine.

"We understand some people may have religious concerns, political concerns, but there’s a huge segment of the population that has not been vaccinated, that’s just afraid because they have the wrong information," Pino said.

"There’s limited time, so our job now is to make sure that those folks who are waiting on the sidelines have access, who may be hesitant, have access to the education are reassured that these vaccines are safe, effective, proven, and can greatly reduce the chance of transmission," Lanier said.

The first lady and second couple have been touring the nation in an effort to hit the president’s July 4 goal of having 70% of U.S. adults with at least one vaccine dose. Vice President Kamala Harris was recently in Atlanta and Greenville, S.C., with second gentleman Doug Emhoff and members of the president’s cabinet.

The White House acknowledged earlier this week that the U.S. will fall short of its 70% goal by July 4.

