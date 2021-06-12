Simulated test cruises are around the corner for Port Canaveral and passenger voyages aren’t too far beyond that.

Here’s what we do and don’t know about the cruise lines that will be sailing out of Port Canaveral at this point.

What You Need To Know Test cruises start later this month.





Many cruise lines have announced plans for future cruises from Port Canaveral





Some cruise lines are waiting to release more details on their COVID-19 safety protocols

Carnival Cruise Line

Test cruise: No

Instead of test cruises, the CDC provided cruise lines the option of having at least 98 percent of crew and 95 percent of passengers vaccinated. Last month, Carnival announced the return of cruises starting from the Port of Galveston and PortMiami in early July.

COVID-19 vaccine protocols: Posted

In a June 7 update, Carnival said that for the July 3 and July 15 sailings out of the Port of Galveston by the Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze respectively, guests need to have had their final dose of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccine “at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.”

“We appreciate the progress and support for our U.S. restart from the CDC and other key federal agencies; however, the current CDC requirements for cruising with a guest base that is unvaccinated will make it very difficult to deliver the experience our guests expect, especially given the large number of families with younger children who sail with us. As a result, our alternative is to operate our ships from the U.S. during the month of July with vaccinated guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival added that they are continuing to work with the State of Florida regarding the July sailing of the Carnival Horizon from PortMiami. The company said it would provide an update on protocols “specific to these sailings to all booked guests” by June 11. The company has not made a public statement on this yet.

COVID-19 testing: Unclear

The company’s list of protocols discusses “enhanced health screenings” and notes that it will “follow the health protocols for every port we visit,” but doesn’t explicitly state that guests will be tested either coming onto or coming off the ship. Carnival does state that it will be contact tracing for every cruise.

Plans for Port Canaveral: Announced

The newest ship for Carnival, the Mardi Gras, will begin seven-day cruises from Port Canaveral on July 31 “with pre-inaugural sailings to the eastern and western Caribbean.”

Carnival Magic will start four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and The Caribbean from August 7 through October 7. Carnival Magic will have three six-day cruises and one eight-day cruise between October 11-31. It will also take on guests previously booked on the Carnival Elation.

Cruises on Carnival Liberty are still paused through at least August 31.

Disney Cruise Line

Test cruise: Yes

Disney Cruise Line announced earlier in June that it would have a two-night simulation cruise aboard the Disney Dream from June 29-July 1. This cruise will use Disney employees (called “cast members”) as the volunteer participants

COVID-19 vaccine protocols: Not posted

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Disney Cruise Line on Friday, June 11, and was told that Disney has not yet published their protocols online and was not prepared to discuss them at this time.

They also did not provide a date for when these would become public, but said they would update their website when that happens.

COVID-19 testing: Unclear

Again, Disney Cruise Line has not released specifics of its plans at this point in time.

Plans for Port Canaveral: Unclear

Following the simulation cruise starting on June 29, Disney has not announced firm plans for Port Canaveral. It did state the following cancellations: Disney Dream departures through August 6, 2021, Disney Fantasy departures through August 28, 2021, Disney Wonder departures through September 19, 2021, and Disney Magic departures in the US through November 4, 2021.

MSC Cruises

Test cruise: Yes

On June 7, MSC Cruises announced its Phase 2A Port Agreements with Port Canaveral and PortMiami. The company said its simulated cruise would sail from Miami on July 17.

“We want to thank our guests and partners, as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami Dade County, PortMiami and Port Canaveral port officials. and the CDC for their strong support in bringing cruising back to the U.S. so we can get back to doing what we do best, providing our guests incredible and enriching vacations at sea,” said Gianni Onorato, the CEO of MSC Cruises in a statement.

COVID-19 vaccine protocols: Posted, but not for North America

On its website, it notes that cruises bound for The Bahamas and The Caribbean are “coming soon.” In its June 7 announcement, MSC Cruises said it will release “health and safety measures and guidelines for guests.”

Under guidelines for European cruises, it doesn’t state that vaccination is required. Instead it notes that the company is “prepared for the hybrid situation of safely sailing with vaccinated and unvaccinated guests thanks to our stringent health and safety measures such as COVID-19 test for all guests before embarking, social distancing and wearing masks.”

COVID-19 testing: Yes

MSC Cruises states on its website that all guests have to complete a health questionnaire, undergo a temperature check and “All guests (2 years and older) will undertake a COVID-19 screening (antigen swab test) at the cruise terminal before boarding, to ensure they are healthy and fit to travel. Depending on the screening results, guests may participate in a secondary review with medical professionals or be denied boarding.”

In order to help with travel to their home country, MSC Cruises is also providing guests the option to purchase a molecular (RT-PCR) or an antigen test.

Plans for Port Canaveral: Announced

In the June 7 update, MSC Cruises said that the MSC Divina will begin three-, four- and seven-night cruises from Port Canaveral starting on September 16 to The Bahamas and Caribbean with stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

“With our vast experience cruising in Europe since August 2020 along with our industry-leading health and safety protocol, our guests can book with confidence knowing we are well prepared for a successful restart in the U.S.,” said Rubén Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. “To ensure the safest experience for our guests, we previously announced a fleet-wide vaccination program for all crew — thanks to the support of The State of Florida, local government and port officials, and our partners,— and we expect that the majority of our guests booking a cruise this summer will plan to be vaccinated prior to sail. The rapid distribution of vaccines in the U.S. has been a positive step toward helping vacationers get back to traveling, and we encourage our guests to take advantage of this added layer of protection when resuming travel this summer.”

Previously announced sailings on the MSC Divina from July 1 through September 15 have been canceled.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Test cruise: No

Norwegian Cruise Line opted to mandate vaccinations for all of its guests and crew members, so it will not need a simulation test cruise, per CDC guidance.

COVID-19 vaccine protocols: Posted

Norwegian is requiring all guests and crew members to be vaccinated at least two weeks before departing. This requirement will remain in place through October 31, 2021 at which point Norwegian said it “will follow the science to make determinations on requirements for all other future sailings.”

This vaccination requirement extends to children as well. The company states that “minors who have not yet been eligible to be vaccinated will not be permitted to sail on these voyages. Minors who have been fully vaccinated are welcome to sail.”

COVID-19 testing: Yes

Norwegian requires all guests to take an antigen test prior to boarding, which will be paid for by the cruise line. Guests need to have a negative result before they can come aboard. “Guests are also responsible for complying with all local health and safety requirements which may include additional testing.”

The company states that if a member of your party tests positive for COVID-19 before boarding “Guests are also responsible for complying with all local health and safety requirements which may include additional testing.” In that case, the cruise line will help coordinate and cover the costs for travel arrangements, but not “if a guest is denied boarding as a result of a violating the cruise line’s health and safety protocols.”

There are other contingencies if a guest tests positive prior to boarding or during the cruise. Click here for more.

Plans for Port Canaveral: Announced

The Norwegian Escape will return for passenger voyages from Port Canaveral starting on November 13, 2021. It did not state how many nights these trips will be.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line

Test cruise: Yes

In a Facebook post from Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley on June 3, he confirmed that the CDC approved their 2-night, simulated test cruise on the Allure of the Seas from July 27-29 from Port Canaveral and on the Symphony of the Seas from August 1-3 out of Miami.

COVID-19 vaccine protocols: Posted

As Bayley described in a June 10 Facebook post, the vaccine policy is “complicated as we navigate through the different laws and regulations by state and country and region.”

He said that they are working toward full vaccination against COVID-19 for the entire Royal Caribbean fleet. Ships sailing everywhere except for from Florida will require guests to be vaccinated. That will include those 12 and up in the U.S. starting after August 1. Children will be required to pass a COVID-19 test in order to board.

In Florida, for the Freedom, Odyssey, Allure, Symphony and Mariner ships sailing in July and August, Bayley said they are “strongly recommending all guests eligible for vaccines are fully vaccinated. We expect approximately 90 percent of our guests to be vaccinated.”

“Guests who choose not to be vaccinated or not willing to verify vaccination will be subject to testing and additional health protocols, which will be at their expense.” Again, kids not eligible will need to be tested, but at no additional charge.

COVID-19 testing: Yes

The company notes that if you or anyone in your party tests positive for COVID-19 within 14 days before the cruise, the fare will be refunded. A pro-rated cruise fare will be given to those who have their cruise cut short if they test positive during the cruise or are suspected of having COVID-19 during the cruise.

For those who test positive during the cruise, “Royal Caribbean will cover the costs of COVID-19 related medical treatment onboard, any required land-based quarantine, and travel home for you and your Traveling Party.”

Plans for Port Canaveral: Announced

Following the simulated cruise, the Allure of the Seas will begin seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral starting on August 8. The Mariner of the Seas will offer three- and four-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay cruises starting on August 23.