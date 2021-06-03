The annual Greek Cultural Festival at Saint Sophia’s church in Syracuse will be a drive-thru event for the second year in a row. The event, scheduled for June 10-13, will feature an expanded to-go menu with traditional Greek entrees and desserts.

A group of ladies have dedicated their lives to this event over the years and they put their heart and soul into everything they bake.

“Gloves on your hands! Once the cookies come out of the oven," yelled volunteer Maria Allis.

Spend just a few minutes inside the basement at Saint Sophia’s Church and what you’ll find is dedication.

"I was born into this church," said Allis.

Every Saturday morning during the month before the annual St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Fest, these ladies convene to make Greek cookies and desserts for the festival.

It’s a common practice for some volunteers, like Allis, who has been doing this for more than 40 years.

“I’m making Koularakia. It’s the twisted cookie that everyone seems to like. Usually we put sesame seeds on it,” she said.

From the mixer to the assembly line and then to the oven, these ladies make this look easy, thanks to their experience.

“Thirty, 35 years, 40,” said volunteer Katina Baikos.

These volunteers are like a well-oiled machine, crafting treats like koularakia and baklava. But, don’t try to steal any recipes.

“If you know the secret to the recipe, you know I’m going to have to kill you, don’t you," joked Allis.

With jokes and conversation, it doesn’t matter what they’re baking. It’s the camaraderie that they cherish.

“We’re so proud of this. We’re supporting our church, our traditions, our culture, our friendships. We go way back. We’re having a good time,” said volunteer Frieda Meskos.

Up until last year, it’s a festival that included dancing, shopping, and of course, great Greek food and dessert for 46 years.

To play it safe, the church will do a drive-thru event again as they did last fall. They plan to bring the traditional festival back in 2022.

“We couldn’t do the baking last year because as you see we’re all together. And, we couldn’t do it. But, little by little, we’re reaching our new normal,” said Allis.

And that new normal includes carrying on the tradition of the church for as long as they can.

“We do it for the church. The church is everything,” said Allis.

St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Drive thru Food Fest begins Thursday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 13. You can find an online menu to order ahead, along with a drive-thru map, on the Syracuse Greek Fest website.