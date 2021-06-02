VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday night after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies returned gunfire coming from a home on Enterprise Osteen Road near Green Springs Park, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

Deputies were on patrol in search of a 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy who were reported missing from a juvenile detention facility called Florida United Methodist Children’s Home when they were alerted by a passerby on a nearby trail that the person had heard glass breaking at a nearby home, Chitwood said. Deputies tracked down the homeowner, who told them no one was supposed to be at the house and that there were weapons and a large amount of ammunition inside.

Deputies headed to the home to respond and then spent several hours dodging gunfire, Chitwood said. After several hours, deputies fired back and shot the 14-year-old girl, Chitwood said.

The 14-year-old is fighting for her life, authorities said. The 12-year-old boy was not injured but was treated for a diabetic condition, authorities said.

No deputies were injured.

“I don’t know where we get the men and women to respond to these incidents to do what they do and do it with bravery and with courage and trying to protect the sanctity of human life, but they took rounds -- multiple, multiple rounds -- before they were left with no other choice but to return fire," Chitwood said.

Body camera video of the incident will be released Wednesday, Chitwood said.