Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has announced a cease-fire to halt the military operation against Hamas militants in Gaza, putting an end to nearly two weeks of fighting.

The decision comes after heavy pressure from President Joe Biden, the United States and other international partners to put an end to the skirmish, the deadliest violence since the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas.

A Hamas official told Reuters that they will enter into a "mutual and simultaneous" truce with Israel at 2 a.m. local time on Friday.

Since May 10, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on what they claim is Hamas' infrastructure, while Hamas and other militant groups have fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, with over 1,700 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Twelve people in Israel have been killed.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.