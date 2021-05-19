OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Three agencies in Osceola County came together Wednesday to host the Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

Officer Thomas Bartholomew was among those remembered. Back in 1983, he got called to a domestic-violence issue involving a couple. Bartholomew was shot and killed when trying to pull the hostage to safety.

His daughter, Katie Schouvlin, was just three-years-old at the time and took pride in the honor.

“I love seeing his name everywhere,” Schouvlin said. “Some of his old partners will find me and come up to me and tell me, ‘You look just like your dad,’ and it's so cool that they remember him and I look like my dad.”

Another two officers honored were Sergeant Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter. They were shot and killed while on patrol in Kissimmee in 2017.

Baxter’s wife, Sadia Baxter, said she is grateful and felt love and support at the ceremony and other similar events.

“I think just getting together, loving one another, appreciating your family just gets us through the day,” Sadia Baxter said. “We honor our loved ones that are no longer here with us by just remembering them, loving them, and when we feel sad, we just love on each other and we appreciate every single day. Forgive quickly and love more than ever.”

Line-of-duty deaths within Osceola County

Sheriff Levin Reuben Farmer, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch (EOW): September 28, 1933



Patrolman Thomas Bartholomew, Kissimmee Police Department

EOW: July 18, 1983



Sergeant Doug Parsons, Kissimmee Police Department

EOW: April 27, 1993



Deputy Troy Babin, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

EOW: November 12, 1994



Detective Mike Ford, St. Cloud Police Department

EOW: June 22, 1996



Lieutenant Roger Haddock, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

EOW: March 2, 2000



Officer Matthew Baxter, Kissimmee Police Department

EOW: August 18, 2017



Sergeant Richard “Sam” Howard, Kissimmee Police Department

EOW: August 19, 2017





Other deaths within law enforcement (outside of line of duty)

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

Lieutenant Tony Harris

Deputy Steve Norred

Deputy Tommy Tompkins

Detective Vernon Watson

Sergeant Mike Setvin

Deputy Jack Owens

Deputy Angela McDonald

Deputy William Burnham

Lieutenant David Snyder

Deputy Donald Lee Shearer

Deputy Charles W. Longson

Deputy Luke Rehwoldt



Osceola County Corrections

Officer Jackie Majors

Officer Eulas Jody Talley

Officer Ken Rosenburg

Sergeant James Taussig

Officer Parris Williams

Sergeant Rafael Morales

Officer Christopher White

Officer Michele Coggins-Gibbls



Kissimmee Police Department

Officer Ricardo Dixon



St. Cloud Police Department

Captain L. Boyd Graham